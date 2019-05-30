|
Thomas C. Galgana, of Quincy, passed away on May 13, 2019 at age 71. Growing up in Quincy, Mass. he attended Broad Meadows Junior High School and Quincy Vocational Trade School, graduating as a finish carpenter and auto mechanic. He later pursued a career as a commercial lobsterman. He was the father Thomas Charles Jr. and Nicole; brother of Joseph and Michael Galgana; grandchildren Marissa Lee Dykeman and Acelyn and Blaze Osborne; uncle of Kim, Dana, Joe Jr. Galgana, Michele and Michael A. Galgana, Frank Meroney, Whitney Howell. On June 1, there will be a private visitation in Quincy from 1 to 3 p.m. and services at 3 p.m. with a celebration of life reception gathering following. In lieu of flowers a donation to help with funeral and medical expenses will be helpful. Contact Mike Galgana 954-594-6848
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 30, 2019