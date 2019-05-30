Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Galgana
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas C. Galgana

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas C. Galgana Obituary
Thomas C. Galgana, of Quincy, passed away on May 13, 2019 at age 71. Growing up in Quincy, Mass. he attended Broad Meadows Junior High School and Quincy Vocational Trade School, graduating as a finish carpenter and auto mechanic. He later pursued a career as a commercial lobsterman. He was the father Thomas Charles Jr. and Nicole; brother of Joseph and Michael Galgana; grandchildren Marissa Lee Dykeman and Acelyn and Blaze Osborne; uncle of Kim, Dana, Joe Jr. Galgana, Michele and Michael A. Galgana, Frank Meroney, Whitney Howell. On June 1, there will be a private visitation in Quincy from 1 to 3 p.m. and services at 3 p.m. with a celebration of life reception gathering following. In lieu of flowers a donation to help with funeral and medical expenses will be helpful. Contact Mike Galgana 954-594-6848
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.