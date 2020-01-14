|
Thomas "Tom" Chessia, 65, of Scituate, "the eyes are windows to the soul", and at first glance, he had the most soulful eyes of anyone you would ever meet. When you met Tom you could see that they were wrinkled with lines of laughter and love. Although Tom closed his eyes peacefully on January 8, 2020 he left behind so much laughter and love within his family and friends. Tom was always ready with a joke, a drink, and a laugh that filled the room. Tom's momentous life came to an end quickly but he truly lived each day to the fullest while he was here. Whether it was in the garden with his beloved wife Sue, listening to music with his son Richard and daughter-in-law Melody, or being on the water with his daughter Alexis (Chessia) Bulman, husband Jack, and three grandchildren Ally, Finn, and Harrison, family was the focal point of his life. Tom also had many hobbies and was passionate about his work as a Union Carpenter in Local 40 and teaching at the New England Carpenters Training Center. From beekeeping in his backyard to Thursday cribbage with OD, Tom always knew how to have fun. Tom grew up in Scituate and was fortunate to live and raise his own family in Scituate. He was the son of the late Carl and Helen Jane Chessia. He leaves behind his brother Robert and wife Christine, brother John and partner Pam, brother Richard (deceased) and sisters-in-law Amy and Sue. Tom leaves behind many loved ones in the Chessia, Heger, and Fagan families. Tom will be forever remembered as a husband, father, brother, uncle, teacher, music lover, and friend. Though he is no longer with us we are able to find comfort in each other, a good joke and a beautiful song. A celebration of his life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Saint Mary's of the Nativity in Scituate Harbor, 1 Kent Street, Scituate, MA. A reception will immediately follow at Atlantica Restaurant, 44 Border Street, Cohasset, MA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation at Dana Farber Hospital, Boston, MA. https://www.lls.org/home.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020