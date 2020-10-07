1/1
Thomas D. Lynam
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Daniel Lynam died suddenly by a fall in his home on August 15, 2020. He was the son of Shirley J. (Hemmig) Lynam and the late Howard Sandford "Sandy" Lynam. Thomas was born September 2, 1954, in Norristown, Pa., moving with his family to Scituate in 1969. Upon graduating from Scituate High School in 1972, Thomas enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard and served on the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter 720 Sherman. He was employed by Arnold Palmer Golf Tournament Services of Orlando, Fla., for more than 25 years. Thomas is survived by his mother, brothers, James "JP" and wife Teresa of Kirkland, Wash., Frank William of Olympia, Wash., John and wife Pam of Belmont, Maine, Richard of Plymouth, sister-in-law, Kristen of Golden, Colo.; nieces, Hannah of Maine, Emma Rose of Plymouth; nephews, Maxwell of Pittsfield, Harrison of Golden, Colo.; and many cousins. Tom was predeceased by his father, Sandy, and brother, Edward. No services were held. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
7815450196
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
October 7, 2020
Mr. Lynum,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the United States Coast Cuard as a crew member on the USCGC Sherman(WHEC-720). And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.

Semper Paratus!
Mike Casey
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved