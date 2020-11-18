1/1
Thomas D. Walsh
Thomas D. Walsh, of Braintree, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 90. Devoted husband of Mary T. (Francis) Walsh for sixty years. Cherished father of Tom and Karen Walsh, Joe Walsh, Mary and George Gawron, Rob and Tracy Walsh, Rita and Dave Root, Ann Walsh and Jonathan Ablett, Billy and Shannon Walsh and Teresa and Greg Cook; twenty grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a significant extended family, including his sisters, Mary Walsh, Sarah Kiely, Alice Cullen (deceased) and brother, Bob Walsh. Mr. Walsh lived his first 30 years between Winchester and Gloucester. When he and Mary married in 1960, they moved to Braintree. Beyond his dedication to his family, Tom was passionate about learning, swimming, his Catholic faith, and the Boy Scouts of America. Tom graduated from Northeastern University (AEE, BBA) and Lesley University (MS). He joined Boston Edison Co. as an apprentice lineman in 1950, provided power to the people of Boston in numerous roles, and retired in 1993 as manager of Transmission and Distribution. He was a registered professional engineer and a life senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers. He held several U.S. and Canadian patents and authored numerous technical papers and journal articles. He was a speaker at many national conventions, taught at Quincy College, and served on Northeastern University's Reseed program for improving science education in public schools. Upon retirement, he was a consultant on electric power in the U.S. and Asia. Tom's legacy extended deep into the community. Since 1969, Tom was a leader in the Boy Scouts of America. He was awarded the Silver Beaver medal in 1999 by the BSA and the St. George emblem by the Archdiocese of Boston for his work with youth in Scouting. He was a teacher, advocate, moral compass, and standard bearer; a champion for his loved ones in all of their endeavors. He will be deeply missed, celebrated, and remembered forever. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Adaptive Sports New England, 89 South St., Suite 603, Boston, MA 02111 (a non-profit organization providing sports for children with disabilities), http://adaptivesportsne.org/donate/. Due to COVID-19 precautions, in person services will be private. We will livestream the funeral Mass and virtual celebration of life. Please visit cartwrightfuneral.com for more information. Livestream funeral Mass, Nov. 19, 2020, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86561921293?pwd=WGROc09qaTlHNE1PR2VMN01PdFFMdz09, Passcode, 713507. Virtual reception, Nov 19, 2020, at 6 p.m. Eastern Time, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83667130337?pwd=SXFqS3RoMXZJa09ybk5CSzF0Q2F6UT09, Passcode, 590148.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Livestream at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86561921293?pwd=WGROc09qaTlHNE1PR2VMN01PdFFMdz09 Passcode: 713507
NOV
19
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Livestream at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83667130337?pwd=SXFqS3RoMXZJa09ybk5CSzF0Q2F6UT09 Passcode: 590148
Funeral services provided by
Cartwright Funeral Home Inc.- Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-4199
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
November 18, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Walsh Family. Tom was a total gentleman and as as a division head at Boston Edison he was always honest and fair. May his kind soul rest in peace.

richard stanton
Coworker
November 17, 2020
To the entire Walsh family
I am so sorry for your families loss. We are thinking of all of you through this sad time. May Tom Rest In Peace. I have nice memories of the old days in scouting with Troop 138

Respectfully
Peter naughton
And the naughton family
Peter naughton
Friend
