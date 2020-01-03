Home

Thomas E. Campbell Jr. Obituary
Thomas E. Campbell Jr., 85, of Pembroke, passed away on December 29, 2019. He was the beloved son of the late Thomas E. and Agnes J. (Meade) Campbell; devoted husband of Frances M. (Swaine) Campbell; loving father of Amy Scolnick and her husband Eric of Taunton, Sean Campbell of Scituate, Tommy Campbell and his wife Hayley of Canton. He was the dear brother of Carole Cleary of Naples, Fla., Billy Campbell and Paul Campbell both of Quincy and the late Donald Campbell and Cherie Baldner; cherished grandfather of Jack Scolnick, Brayden, Will and Colin Campbell. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Tom proudly served his country during the Korean conflict with the U.S. Air Force. He was an avid reader, history, antique cars, Boston sports fan, skiing, boating and spending time with his grandchildren and family. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 2 Maquan St., corner of Rte. 14 and 58, Hanson, on Sunday, Jan. 5, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph the Worker, 1 Maquan St., Hanson, on Monday, Jan. 6, at 11 a.m., burial to follow in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at 2:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100N, Bethesda, MD 20814. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 3, 2020
