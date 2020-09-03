1/
Thomas E. Canney
1936 - 2020
Thomas E. Canney, 83, of Hanson, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. Born in Boston, October 29, 1936, he was the son of the late John and Anna (Kennedy) Canney. Thomas enjoyed boating, sailing, and spending time with his family. Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Janet L. (DiNanno) Canney, and their sons, Thomas Canney and his companion Tonie of Boston, William Canney and his wife Virginia of Hingham, and James Canney and his companion Peggy of Hanson. He was the brother of the late Paul, John, and James Canney, and Virginia Welch. Thomas was the grandfather of Sylvia and Jeremy. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 2 Maquan Street, corner Routes 14 and 58, Hanson, on Saturday from 9-11 a.m. followed by the funeral Mass at St. Joseph the Worker Church, 1 Maquan Street, Route 14, Hanson. Burial to follow at Fern Hill Cemetery. For directions and to sign Thomas' online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Sullivan Funeral Home
SEP
5
Funeral Mass
St. Joseph the Worker Church
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan Funeral Home
2 Maquan Street
Hanson, MA 02341
781-293-2020
