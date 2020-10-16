Thomas E. Hulbert, age 85, of Hingham, passed away peacefully with his loving and devoted family by his side on October 8, 2020. He was an only child of the late Ira and Lucie (Wallace) Hulbert of Glens Falls, NY. He was the beloved husband of the late Betty F. Hulbert for over 62 years, and father of 6 children, Sally Foster and her husband B. Michael of N.C., James Hulbert and his wife Mary Beth of N.H., Barbara Crosby and her husband Stephen of Mass., Judy Dupuis and her husband Jonathan of N.H., David R. Hulbert (deceased), and Susan Murphy and her husband David of Mass. He leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tom was born and raised in Glens Falls, NY. He attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY and received his bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering. Later, he earned his master's degree at Northeastern University. He was employed at Northeastern in the Engineering Department for several years rising to the position of Dean of Engineering. He wrote multiple publications and books, including 20 research works with 5 citations, in the Engineering field. He was a member of the Board of Directors Mass Society of Professional Engineers and he was appointed a fellow, which was great honor and achievement in September 2018. He was also on the Board of Directors at Northeastern University Credit Union. He was admired and well regarded within the engineering community. While at Northeastern he changed many students lives with his mentorship and his ability to help students achieve their goals. Many have gone onto very successful careers. Tom enjoyed asking everyone he met about their education and wanted to know where they worked. It was his passion to talk to people and share his knowledge to try to assist people to further their education. He was a man of so much knowledge. In January of 1957, while skiing at Mont Tremblant in Canada, Tom met Betty Frazier. He knew this would be the woman he would marry. They married in December 1957 and lived in Hingham for 55 years, where they raised six children and were very active members of the community. Tom and Betty taught their children to ski at the former Highlands Ski Area in Northfield, N.H., where they also had a second home. Tom had a passion for skiing and passed his skiing enthusiasm on to his children. He was a longtime member of the National Ski Patrol. While raising their children, he and Betty would eagerly load up the car for camping, cross country adventures, and ski trips which left many lasting memories. After Tom and Betty retired it gave them time to spend with their children and grandchildren and they made wonderful lasting memories. In the summer of 2019 Tom and Betty moved to the Allerton House at Central Park in Weymouth where they formed very special friendships with staff and residents. Tom was a loving and compassionate son, husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Services will be held on November 7 at 10 am at Fairmount Cemetery in Weymouth, or on Zoom and receive an invitation by sending email to churchoffice@hccucc.com at the Hingham Congregational Church. Please inform them if you plan to attend in person or would like a Zoom invitation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom's name to:South Shore Health Foundation, 55 Fogg Rd. Weymouth, MA 02190-2455 or online at www.SouthShoreHealth.org/Evergreen
