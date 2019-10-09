The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 9:30 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Albert the Great Church
Weymouth, MA
Thomas E. Towle, a resident of East Weymouth for 70 years, died October 6, 2019, at Harbor House in Hingham. Tom was a member of St. Albert the Great Parish in East Weymouth since the parish was established in 1951. Tom was born in Boston, to the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Cunningham) Towle. He was a graduate of Weymouth High School and Boston College. He obtained his master's degree from Babson College. He took on many different roles in the working world - a financial administrator, a survey statistician, an independent consultant. He started his own business with applications for Excel. Most notably, Tom wrote a book, PAYCALC: How to Create Customized Payroll Spreadsheets, and he taught computer skills at Quincy College for over 10 years. He enjoyed tending his chickens during his youth as well as gardening. He ran track and cross country in high school and continued to exercise and garden often sharing the fruits of his labor throughout his life. He also enjoyed taking walks in Wompatuck State Park and was an avid reader. He had been a devoted son who took care of both his dying parents. He was a beloved brother of Reverend Joseph Towle M.M. of Harwichport, Mary MacDonald and her husband Hugh of Venice, Fla. and Elaine Dickinson and her husband Arthur of Harwich; loving uncle of Elizabeth and Andrea Dickinson, Scott MacDonald and his wife Megan, Michael MacDonald and his wife Jane, and Steven MacDonald and his wife Delphine. This gentle and kind man will be missed by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Saturday October 12, 8:30-9:30 at the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Following the visitation, there will be a funeral Mass at 10 in St. Albert the Great Church in Weymouth. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Maryknoll Fathers, PO Box 302, Maryknoll, NY 10545 or the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305. The family would like to thank the care givers at Allerton House, Harbor House and Hospice of South Shore. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 9, 2019
