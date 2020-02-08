Home

Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
1015 Sea Street,
Quincy., MA
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
4:00 PM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
Thomas F. Cheney


1924 - 2020
Thomas F. Cheney, of Quincy, passed away peacefully February 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 95. Beloved husband of Barbara (Sim) for 70 years. Dad of Joseph and his wife Ann of FL, Michael Cheney of Quincy, Mary O'Neill and her husband Daniel of Stoughton, Maureen Giffin and her husband Rob of Maine, Kathleen Cheney of Quincy, Barbara Cheney and her husband Scott Brodeur of Northampton, Diane Bird and her husband Stephen of Hopkinton and the late Tommy Cheney. Cherished brother of Marie Lawlor of Westwood and the late Stephen, Joseph, Daniel, Leo and Paul Cheney. Loving "Pa" of 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Tom was a proud World War II Marine veteran and a dedicated community activist. Visiting at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral from the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Tuesday morning at 10 followed by a Mass at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea St., Quincy at 11 a.m. Interment in New Calvary Cemetery. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 8, 2020
