Thomas F. Hyland, 66, of Carver, passed away on April 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late, Ellen E. Hyland. Born in Boston on April 24, 1952 to his parents, the late John and Ruth (Sybertz) Hyland. (Loving father of DJ Hyland and his wife Jackie, Thomas M. Hyland and his wife Nicole, Craig Hyland and Kerry Connelly and her husband Sean. He was the loving grandfather of nine grandchildren and has many nieces and nephews. Thomas is also survived by his sisters Kathleen Hess and her husband Charles, Roberta Franey and her husband Joseph, Patricia Kirkland and her husband Kevin, Joan Patche and her husband Paul and Marie Hyland. Brother of the late John D. Hyland. Thomas was a retired Central Office Technician for IBEW local 2222 Verizon. He loved spending time with his family at every opportunity, spending time with his grandchildren, watching the Red Sox and Patriots games and vacationing every year with his friends in Treasure Island Florida. Memorial visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Carver, on Friday, May 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 11 at St. Kateri Church In Plymouth at 12:30 p.m. Interment will directly follow at the Plymouth County Cemetery.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 6, 2019