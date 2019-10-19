Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
(781) 337-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas McKeon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas F. McKeon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas F. McKeon Obituary
Thomas F. McKeon, age 86, entered into eternal life on October 18, 2019. Tom grew up in the Savin Hill section of Dorchester and had lived Weymouth for 40 years. He was a graduate of Roxbury Memorial High School. Mr. McKeon was a custodian for Boston Public Schools. He was a life member of Savin Hill Yacht Club and the Mass Bass Saltwater fishing club. Beloved husband of Irene A. (Gillis). Devoted father of the late Brian F. Gillis. Beloved brother of the late John McKeon and Mary C. McKeon. Beloved uncle to Carolyn McKeon, Stephen McKeon and Patricia Perry and several great-neices and nephews. Tom was loved by his many in-laws. Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home 100 Washington St. Weymouth on Wednesday, October 23 at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6 until 9 p.m. If desired, donations may be made in his memory to Boston Medical Center Cardiac unit, Boston Medical Center, Office of Development 801 Mass Ave. Boston, Ma 02118. For messages and directions, see ClancyLucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now