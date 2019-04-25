Home

Thomas Flanigan, 96, a Navy veteran of World War II, of Plymouth, and formerly of Quincy, passed away on January 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Arleen (Nogueira) Flanigan, Tom was a loving father to his children and their spouses, Jane Brennan (deceased) and Edward Brennan of Plymouth, Gale and James Martell of Kingston and Gary and Laurie Flanigan of Auburn, N.H.; brother to John Flanigan of WI, and the late George Flanagan and Jane Kelley; cherished grandfather to Laurie Smith, Lynn Thompson, Michael Martell, Suzanne Martell, Thomas Flanigan, Elissa Flanigan, Holly Smyth, and Aubrie Flanigan, and great-grandfather to 12. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 12 p.m. at the Community Baptist Church, 17 Mutton Lane, Weymouth, with a luncheon to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beacon Hospice.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 25, 2019
