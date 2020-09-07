1/1
Thomas H. Flanders
Thomas H. Flanders, 88, of Marshfield, passed away on September 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Susan M. (Merriman) Flanders and father of the late Patricia Flanders, he leaves a daughter, Julie Flanders, and son Thomas H. Flanders, III, of Hopkinton, a brother, John Flanders of Connecticut, and a sister, Jean Flanders of San Diego, CA. Mr. Flanders graduated from Boston University in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science degree. After graduation he served a tour of duty with the U.S. Air Force as a 1st Lieutenant. He spent the entirety of his career in Purchasing Management with the Honeywell Computer Division and the Bose Corp. in Framingham. At Honeywell, he awarded the first contract to start Intel as a computer chip entity. His career at Bose spanned 22 years where he was a member of the National Association of Purchasing Management. Tom took pride in the Agganis Arena at Boston University, as Harry Agganis was his SAE college fraternity brother. They both received their diplomas on the same morning, and Harry had the good fortune to hit his first home run for the Boston Red Sox that very afternoon. Interment will be in the Cedar Grove Cemetery following a private family service at Our Lady of the Assumption Church. Memorial donations can be made to Advocates, by mail to 1881 Worcester Road, Framingham, MA 01701 or online at Advocates.org. Funeral arrangements by the MacDonald Funeral Home of Marshfield. For online guest book and other helpful information, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
