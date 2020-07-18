Thomas Hall Williamson passed away on July 13, 2020, after a short illness, in Squantum, at the age of 95. Thomas was born and raised in Quincy and graduated from Brown University in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He helped set up a U.S. Post Office on occupied Okinawa. Fifty Japanese prisoners of war helped him. They worked heartily because he respected his common humanity with them. After peace with Japan was signed, American soldiers had to wait for a ship to take them home. Some GIs asked Tom, a corporal, to drill them in marching on parade. He did, helping them exchange boredom for pride. Following his discharge from the Army, he married Janet Gibson on September 11, 1953. They had one son, Scott. Tom became an underwriter for Liberty Mutual. He eventually left a managerial position to work as an independent consultant to small agencies, which was a mentoring role that he found much more satisfying. He was called on to serve in leadership roles in the American Legion, the Sea Explorers, and in many positions in the First Church of Squantum. The local clergy appreciated his serving as moderator of the meetings of the Interchurch Council. His wife of sixty-five years, Janet, was an accomplished pianist. She played the piano at the First Church of Squantum and at Marina Bay Skilled Nursing Home. The duo enlivened with music theservices that the pastor of the First Church led there. Tom shared Janets love of music and sang in the church choir as well as in community choruses, and around the house. He played the harmonica. He had a song or poem for every occasion. If it snowed, he might recite Robert Frosts "Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening." He danced to tunes such as "The Tennessee Waltz" on the radio until a few weeks ago, at the age of 95. He was able to dance with Janet, supporting her in such a way that her handicap was scarcely noticeable. He cared for her night and day, refusing almost all help, for twenty years. Following her death in December 2018, he enjoyed a year and a half of singing, dancing, and talking to everyone he met, until his death last week. A memorial service for him will be held at the First Church of Squantum, 164 Bellevue Road, Quincy, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22. All are welcome.



