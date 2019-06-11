Thomas J. "Tom" Fahie, a lifelong resident of Hingham, passed away at his home on Sunday, June 9, 2019. He was 69. Thomas was the son of the late Anthony and Ann (Corrigan) Fahie. He was a 1968 graduate of Hingham High School, and was a self-employed photographer. Tom was a longtime member of the Eagles, and Elks, also serving as a bartender there. Tom was the brother of the late William; and the brother-in-law of Louise Fahie of Hingham. He was the uncle of Michael Fahie and his wife Lisa of Pembroke, Claire Conley and her husband Robert of Rockland, Catherine Gaudiano and her husband Peter of Weymouth, Robert Fahie and his wife Julianne of Hingham, Anthony Fahie and his wife Lynn of Hingham, Carolyn Ouellette and her husband Jason of Granby, Matthew Fahie and his wife Jillian of Weymouth. Also survived by many great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. Family and friends will gather in the funeral home beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Paul's Church, Hingham, at 10 o'clock. Burial in St. Paul's Cemetery, Hingham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Tom's memory to the Joey Fund, 55 Cambridge Pkwy., Cambridge, MA 02141. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary