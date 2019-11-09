Home

Thomas J. Galvin Sr. Obituary
Thomas J. Galvin Sr., 77, of Chelsea, died November 2, 2019. He attended Boston Trade School, and was a retired machinist. Thomas was the husband of the late Margaret R. (Kelly) Galvin; beloved father of Thomas J. "T.J." Galvin Jr., Kelly A. Galvin, and Peggy Galvin, all of Brockton, Erin Galvin-Robbins of East Bridgewater, and the late William J. Galvin; loving grandfather of Katelyn Galvin Green, Elizabeth N. Galvin, Emily L. Galvin, Lauren Galvin, and Jesse Galvin; great-grandfather of Liliana M. Green; brother of James Galvin, Mona (Sullivan) Jones, and the late Robert Galvin; and an uncle of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to his celebration of life on Saturday, November 16, from 2-5 p.m. at Post 8892, 263 E. Main St., Avon. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 9, 2019
