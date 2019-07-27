Home

Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
556 Washington St
Quincy, MA
Thomas J. Maloney of W. Roxbury, formerly of Quincy and S. Boston, passed away July 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Bridges), he was the father of Marsha Maloney of W. Roxbury, Joshua Maloney of S. Boston and Christopher Maloney of Peabody; grandfather of Timothy Powell, Meadow McLeod, and Hayden Maloney; brother of James Maloney and his wife Mary of Ipswich and Julia Barton of S. Boston. Also survived by longtime companion, Donna Thompson; and many other loving family members and friends. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Sunday from 2-5 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Church, 556 Washington St., Quincy, Monday morning at 10. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, W. Roxbury. Donations may be made in his memory to the ., 260 Cochituate Rd., #200, Framingham, MA 01701. For complete obituary and guest book, see www.alfreddthomas.com. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 617-696-4200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 27, 2019
