Thomas Joseph "Obie" O'Brien of Pembroke passed from this life to the next at the age of 87 on October 22, 2019. His family takes comfort in knowing there was great joy, thunderous laughter and endless hugs when he reunited with his family that passed before him. Tom lived a remarkable life, having been raised by his mother Catherine O'Brien and father John Donovan in a South Boston family with his nine siblings, Mary, John, Sonny, Bubby, Leo, Billy, Micky, Harold and Nancy, before starting a family of his own. Tom is now reunited with his wife Margie, who passed in 2014. His family is certain she had a big pot of meatballs ready for him when he arrived and they danced to the songs which helped them fall in love many years ago. He is survived by six children, John (wife Karen), Tom (wife Amy), Tim, Linda, Ed (wife Dale) and Dennis (wife Jennifer), twelve grandchildren, Thomas, Kristen, Katie, Sean, Jillian, Tommy, T.J., Matt, Ashley, Andrew, Harrison and Bennett and seven great-grandchildren, Averie, Nolan, Scottie, Jason, Maddie, Cruz and Denz. Tom was at his absolute happiest around his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will forever be remembered by all of them for his endless love for their families. Please join his family at Sullivan Funeral Home, located at 2 Maquan St., Hanson, on Saturday, October 26. Visitation 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Service will begin promptly at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A celebration of life will follow at Squires Loft Lounge at 460 Bedford St. (Rte. 18), Abington, where everyone will laugh and share stories just as Tom always loved to do.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 24, 2019