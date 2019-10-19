Home

Services
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunrise Church
2655 Briargate Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO
View Map
Thomas J. Owens Jr.

Thomas J. Owens Jr. Obituary
Thomas "Tom" J. Owens Jr., 70 of Kuna, formerly of Colorado Springs passed away on Oct. 12, 2019. A funeral service will be held on October 23, 2019 at 10 a.m., with a visitation held one hour prior to the service at Bowman Funeral located at 10254 West Carlton Bay, Garden City, Idaho with military honors to follow at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. A memorial service will be held on November 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Sunrise Church located at 2655 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Springs, Colorado. To read the full obituary please go to www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 19, 2019
