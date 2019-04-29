Thomas L. Regan, of Weymouth, died April 25, 2019. Born in Boston, Tom worked for many years for Honeywell Corp and Simplex Grinnell Company. He was a youth soccer coach for the Town of Weymouth and always enjoyed music and keeping up on the family geneology. Tom was stationed in Morocco while serving in the United States Navy. He will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved him. Beloved husband of Catherine F. (Dodd) Regan. Loving father of Heather J. Bussdieker and her husband, Michael, of Columbus, Ohio, Scott T. Regan and his wife, Kristin, of Hanover. Brother of Robert Regan of Weymouth, Richard Regan of Rockland, Leo Regan of Brockton and Theresa Beauvais of Taunton. Proud Papa to Abigail, Bailey, and John Thomas. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a on Wednesday prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to South Shore Hospital, 55 Fogg Road, Weymouth, MA 02190. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary