Thomas M. Avery of Holbrook, died July 11, 2020. Tom was born in Maine, to the late Arlie Avery and Mary Davidson. Tom worked for many years at Sorono Restaurant as a prep cook and he was well known there for his delicious soups. Tom could often be found cooking up something in the kitchen, by the pond fishing or spending time with his family. Beloved husband of Deborah E. Avery of Holbrook. Loving brother of Cheryl MacKinnon and Candace Lynch of RI, Robert Avery and Deborah of OH, the late Gary Avery, Val Pennington, Mike Pennington, Danny Pennington, Jeff Pennington and Tammy and Kelly Holbrook and Steve. Dear Godfather of Brianna. Cherished uncle to Rebekah, Robyn, Christopher, Danielle and many more nieces and nephews. Tom is also survived by many longtime friends he made family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 5-7:30 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. A funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday at 7:30p.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth. Please visit www.Keohane.com
and share a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Tom to The World Wildlife Foundation, 1250 Twenty-Fourth Street, N.W. P.O. Box 97180 Washington, DC 20090-7180.