|
|
Thomas Michael Lester Sr. of Quincy passed away peacefully of Alzheimer's, on November 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Tom leaves the love of his life of 60 years, Eileen (Sexton) of Quincy; beloved children, Patricia Matthews of Quincy, Susan Lester of Milton, Thomas Lester Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Quincy and Paul Lester of Milton; cherished Papa to James Matthews and his wife Brooke of Raleigh, N.C., Tracey Matthews of North Attleboro, Christine Even and her husband Patrick of Wethersfield, Conn., Thomas Lester III, CPL U.S. Army, and Michael Lester, both of Quincy. In addition, he leaves his brother, William Lester of Canton; and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Tom was the son of the late William and Helen (Tracy) Lester of Dorchester and brother of the late Helen Donahue of Dennis, Rita Tacey of West Roxbury and Elizabeth MacNeil of Holliston. He was born and raised in the Neponset section of Dorchester. He was a graduate of St. Ann School Neponset, Dorchester High for Boys and Northeastern University. Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean War. He was a retired engineer from New England Telephone (Verizon) following a 40 year career. Tom was an avid fan of all Boston sports teams but was an especially dedicated fan of Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. He loved watching Patriots games with his brother, son and grandson in his "man cave". Tom participated in many sports himself and, when his sons were playing hockey, he was actively involved in Quincy Youth Hockey and coached many teams. The family spent many years at Kimball Lake Shores in Fryeburg, Maine, enjoying the chalet which Tom built himself. Tom was 2 weeks shy of his 89th birthday and in great physical health. The Alzheimer's had slowly robbed his memories, but his great personality never changed and he was always happy, kind and complimentary to all. He was most proud of his family, his service in the U.S. Navy, and his Dorchester roots and Irish heritage. He was most happy when surrounded by family and friends, preferably on a beach, with laughter and singing. The Lester family would like to express their appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to the caring staff and healthcare providers at The Atrium of Faxon Woods, where Tom had been a resident, and Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care for their dedication and loving care of Tom. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton, Saturday, November 30, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square, Friday 4-8 p.m. Interment in Blue Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to Daughters of Mary of Nazareth, P.O. Box 690789, Quincy, MA 02269 (www.dmnazareth.org). For further information, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 27, 2019