1/1
Thomas M. O'Connor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas M. O'Connor, age 90, passed away at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Peter Maloney of Milton, Sunday, November 15, 2020. Originally from Lawrence, he retired from Gillette Co. in Andover and moved to Coconut Creek, FL. Tom was a US Air Force veteran, having served in Okinawa. He was the much beloved husband of Mary O'Connor (nee Faherty) who died in 2006. Loving father of Maureen O'Connor of Nashua, NH, James (Laura) O'Connor of Methuen, Debra (Peter) Maloney of Milton and Thomas (Diane) O'Connor of Denver, CO. Grampy to his devoted and loving grandchildren, Sherri Barboza, Katie Ducey, Jessica O'Connor, Clayton O'Connor, James O'Connor Jr., Kelsey O'Connor, Peter Maloney Jr., Maggie Maloney, Malachy Maloney, Caitlin (Cochrane) O'Connor, Christopher O'Connor and Abbie O'Connor. Great-Grampy to Mary, Paul, Sheylah, Tomas, Eduardo, Liam, Reagan, Kennedy, Molly and Connor. He was the only one of ten siblings born in the hospital to the late Cornelius and Margaret O'Connor of Killarney. Dearest brother to Eileen (Arthur) Young, Theresa (Harry) Cameron, Kaye (Joe) Reddington, Nancy (Cully) Santheson and the late Jackie (Marilyn) O'Connor, Mary (Herbert) Bennett, Joe (Irma) O'Connor, Margaret (Eddie) Wyatt and Frankie O'Connor. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private. Interment in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Old Colony Hospice, Bridgewater, MA, www.oldcolonyhospice.org/donation-overview. Hi family is truly appreciative of their compassionate care and assistance through Daddo's last few weeks. To send the O'Connor family a condolences message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved