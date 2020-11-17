Thomas M. O'Connor, age 90, passed away at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Peter Maloney of Milton, Sunday, November 15, 2020. Originally from Lawrence, he retired from Gillette Co. in Andover and moved to Coconut Creek, FL. Tom was a US Air Force veteran, having served in Okinawa. He was the much beloved husband of Mary O'Connor (nee Faherty) who died in 2006. Loving father of Maureen O'Connor of Nashua, NH, James (Laura) O'Connor of Methuen, Debra (Peter) Maloney of Milton and Thomas (Diane) O'Connor of Denver, CO. Grampy to his devoted and loving grandchildren, Sherri Barboza, Katie Ducey, Jessica O'Connor, Clayton O'Connor, James O'Connor Jr., Kelsey O'Connor, Peter Maloney Jr., Maggie Maloney, Malachy Maloney, Caitlin (Cochrane) O'Connor, Christopher O'Connor and Abbie O'Connor. Great-Grampy to Mary, Paul, Sheylah, Tomas, Eduardo, Liam, Reagan, Kennedy, Molly and Connor. He was the only one of ten siblings born in the hospital to the late Cornelius and Margaret O'Connor of Killarney. Dearest brother to Eileen (Arthur) Young, Theresa (Harry) Cameron, Kaye (Joe) Reddington, Nancy (Cully) Santheson and the late Jackie (Marilyn) O'Connor, Mary (Herbert) Bennett, Joe (Irma) O'Connor, Margaret (Eddie) Wyatt and Frankie O'Connor. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private. Interment in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Old Colony Hospice, Bridgewater, MA, www.oldcolonyhospice.org/donation-overview
. Hi family is truly appreciative of their compassionate care and assistance through Daddo's last few weeks. To send the O'Connor family a condolences message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
.