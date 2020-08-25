Thomas W. O'Connor Sr., 88, of Whitman, formerly of Norwell, passed away peacefully at his home, after a brief illness on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Tom was the devoted and loving husband of 53 years, to the late Catherine A. (Kelly) O'Connor. Tom is survived by his loving children, Nancy Follett and her husband Alan of North Attleboro, Thomas O'Connor Jr. and his wife Lisa of Carver and Eileen Lanza and her husband Stephen Sr. of Whitman, loving grandfather to Stephen Lanza Jr. and his wife Samantha, Daniel Follett and his wife Darlene, Kevin Lanza and his wife Hope, Kerrie Follett, Andrew Lanza, Bridget and Catherine O'Connor, and the late Amy Follett, loving great-grandfather to Nora and Aria Follett. He was also survived by his many nieces and nephews known lovingly as Uncle Skip. Tom is also survived by his loving brother, Eric Fiedler of Shelton, CT and Tom's caring sister-in-law, Alice Flynn and her husband Thomas of West Yarmouth. Tom was born December 18, 1931, to the late Frances M. (Fiedler) and William E. O'Connor of Norwalk, CT. Tom graduated from high school from Fairfield Prep of Fairfield, CT., served 4 years in the United States Navy as a radar technician, was a veteran of the Koren War, and earned a bachelor's degree in Engineering at Northeastern University of Boston. Tom worked as an electrical engineer for Raytheon in Quincy for 36 years. After retiring Tom also worked several years at Ridder Farm Learning Center in East Bridgewater. Tom was an incredible athlete and enjoyed playing many sports including baseball, softball, bowling and was an avid golfer. He also coached for many years for Norwell Little League Baseball. He also was a devoted Catholic and served as an usher at Holy Ghost Parish in Whitman. Tom was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839 or www.redcross.org/donate
. Funeral services will be private due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. To send a condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com
.