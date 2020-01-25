|
Thomas O'Neil, age 65, of Sandwich, formerly of Scituate, passed away peacefully at his home on January 22, 2020. He was the loving husband of 41 years to Mary O'Neil. Beloved father to Colleen Hughes, her husband Sean of Weymouth, Erin O'Neil of Dorchester, and Meghan O'Neil of Dorchester. Cherished grandfather of Emily, Patrick, and Timothy Hughes. He is survived by his sister Kathy Tolland, her husband Mark and his brother Danny O'Neil, his wife Marge. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Tom was predeceased by his parents Daniel and Rita O'Neil. Tom was born and raised in Hyde Park and worked at New England Telephone and State Street Bank for many years. He was an active member in the Scituate community as a Scituate youth rec coach as well as being an usher at St. Marys church for 17 years. Tom was always the biggest cheerleader for his three daughters music and sports events, often driving far and wide to be there for their concerts/games. He was an active member of the Scituate Knights of Columbus even after his move to Sandwich and running the annual Tootsie Roll drive for the K of C at the Scituate Marketplace location each October, as well as working at the annual Scituate carnival working on the pan game. Tom fought a hard fight battling Pheochromocytoma, a rare cancer, for 12 years with the greatest of ease. Always doing what he could to fight. One of his favorite doctors at MGH, Dr Elaine YU, said he fought a very difficult diagnosis with bravery, humility and humor. He was the greatest husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend anyone could have asked for and he has left a hole that will never be filled. A visitation will be held on Monday January 27, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. from St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St., Scituate. Donations in remembrance of Tom may be made to Caring for a Cure at caringforacure.org to help those in the Mass General cancer center. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 25, 2020