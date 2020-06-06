Thomas P. Egan, of Shrewsbury, formerly of So. Boston, passed away on June 2, 2020, at the age of 83. Tom joined AT&T in 1959, he retired in 1995 and then joined Bay Networks in 1996 and retired again in 2003 after a long and successful career. After retiring, Tom enjoyed spending time with his grandsons and doing various renovation projects for family. A devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, Tom will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Tom was the husband of the late Geraldine (Elliott) Egan. Loving father of Jeanette Casna of Keene, NH, Thomas A. Egan and his wife Krista Egan of Frisco, TX and Kelly Carey and her husband Wayne Carey of Shrewsbury. Devoted brother of Anne Larkin of Jamaica Plain, Martha Campbell and her late husband Donald Campbell of N. Quincy, and Kathleen Cohen and her husband Richard Cohen of Milton. Cherished grandfather of Ryan Noir and his wife Danielle Noir of East Hampton, CT, Brett Casna and his wife Chelsea Casna of Edgewater, MD, Wayne Carey of Shrewsbury, Gage Carey of Shrewsbury and Joel Carey of Shrewsbury. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Tom's family will remember and honor his life privately and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the HMEA's Autism Resource Central, c/o HMEA's Autism Resource Central, 712 Plantation St., Worcester, MA 01605 or www.autismresourcecentral.org/make-a-gift/. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 6, 2020.