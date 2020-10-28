Thomas R. Cummings, of Holbrook, passed away peacefully October 25, 2020, at the age of 83. Tom worked as the DPW Superintendent for the Town of Holbrook for 58 years, before retiring in 2012. He enjoyed trips with his wife Terry, to all over New England, to the county fairs, and especially their annual trip to the Fryeburg Fair. They spent weekends antiquing, until their interest turned to owning racehorses, which they did for many years. He was especially proud of his home | the Three Twins Farm. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and never tired of asking them what they were doing and catching up on their lives. Beloved husband for 44 years of the late Teresa Terry (Bergman) Cummings. Loving father of Thomas R. Cummings, Jr. of Holbrook, Michael J. Cummings of Newburyport, Michele M. Cummings and her wife Bonnie of Milford, James P. Cummings and his wife Kelly of Plymouth, Jannette L. Leary and her husband Clem of Abington, Diane M. Malafronte and her husband Vic of Abington, and the late Denise C. Cummings. He was the cherished grandfather of Jessica, Stephanie, Nicholas, Andrew, Jack, Sam, Owen, Colin, and Brady, and great-grandfather of Kayla and Peyton. Brother of Richard Cummings of ME, Mary Feeney of W. Bridgewater, Margaret Cummings of Taunton, and John Cummings and his wife Janice of Plympton. Visiting hours will be held at St. Josephs Church, Holbrook, on Friday, October 30 from 4-7 p.m. A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Josephs Church on Saturday, October 31st, followed by a burial at Union Cemetery in Holbrook at 11:15 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours and burial. Covid-19 restrictions will be in place. Late U.S. Army Veteran. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, Holbrook In lieu of flowers, donations in Toms memory can be made to St. Joseph Church, 153 So. Franklin St., Holbrook, MA 02343. For online guestbook and directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com
.