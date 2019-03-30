|
Thomas R. Greco, of Cohasset, passed away on March 27, 2019, at the age of 80 years. Born November 12, 1938, Tom was raised in Boston's North End and Somerville. He attended Boston College High School followed by Boston College and later graduated with a master's degree in business administration from New York University. Tom began his career with Honeywell, Inc., but quickly found his passion as a stockbroker where he worked for E.F. Hutton, Dean Witter, and Morgan Stanley. Through his connection with the Jesuits, Tom discovered the town of Cohasset and moved there with his wife Rosette in the 1970s. A gregarious host, Tom loved to cook and host dinner parties, where planter's punch was often the signature drink of the evening. Tom was an active member of the Cohasset Yacht Club and an avid tennis player. As a supporter of the arts, he enjoyed summer theatre at Williamstown and attending concerts at the Wellesley Symphony Orchestra and beyond. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosette, and survived by his daughter, Nicole and her husband Peter Trapa of Salt Lake City, Utah; and their sons, Henry and William, as well as his son Thomas Greco and his wife Abby of Cohasset, and their daughters, Rosie and Louisa. He is also survived by his brother, Philip Greco; and sister, Pamela Young; and by six nieces and nephews. A service in Tom's honor will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, at St. Anthony's Parish, 10 Summer Street, Cohasset, followed by a reception at St. Anthony's reception hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Scituate Animal Shelter, 780 Chief Justice Cushing Highway, Scituate, MA. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 30, 2019