McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Weymouth, MA
View Map
Timothy B. Scott Obituary
Timothy B. "Tim" Scott, of Raleigh formerly of Weymouth, died unexpectedly on September 5, 2019. Beloved son of Ann E. Scott (Treanor) of Weymouth and the late Robert J. Scott. Cherished brother of Brian Scott and his wife Mary-Beth, Michael Scott and his wife Caitlin, and Matthew Scott and his wife Sara, all of Marshfield. Devoted uncle of Bobby, Siobhan, Ryan, Evelyn, Ella, Maeve, and Kylie. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, extended family and dear friends. Tim graduated from Xaverian High School and later received his Bachelor's degree in communications from Northeastern. He was a creative and artistic man who enjoyed event planning, organizing floral arrangements, and painting. Tim cherished the holidays, especially Christmas. He will be remembered for his outgoing personality and smile that would light up a room. Tim will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Saturday prior to the funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tim may be made to Sacred Heart Elementary School, 75 Commercial Street, Weymouth MA 02188. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 11, 2019
