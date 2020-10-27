Timothy Callahan

Or Copy this URL to Share

Tim was born and raised in Charlestown, lived in North Quincy for 30 years and has lived in Braintree since 1999.

Mr. Callahan was a manager for Invesco Management Company in Boston. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 62 in Charlestown. Tim enjoyed bowling, baseball and softball. He belonged to the Quincy YMCA and was a member of the Sons of the Civil War Union Soldiers.

Beloved husband of the late Dorothy M. (Tucker) Callahan. Devoted father of Carol London and her husband Ken of Braintree, Charles "Chip" Walker of Clay, West Virginia. and the late Leon Walker. Beloved brother of Marie Alves and her husband John of Beverly, Kathy Callahan of Middleton, Daniel Callahan and his wife Patricia of Selden, N.Y., Deborah Forrest and her husband Gerard of Whitman, and the late Michael Callahan and Jean Walsh. Brother-in-law of Angela Callahan and the late Eugene Walsh. Father-in-law of Diane walker. Loving grandfather of Joel Walker, Sadie Rush Young, Charles Walker Jr and Janelle Walker. Great-grandfather of Riley Walker Rush, and Morgan Walker.

Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St. Weymouth Landing on Thursday October 29 at 8:45 a.m. Funeral Mass in St. John the Baptist Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours on Wednesday from 4 until 8 pm. Burial in New Calvary Cemetery in Boston. The Callahan family wishes to thank all of Tim's caregivers during his various illnesses. If desired, donations may be made in his memory to St. Francis House 39 Boylston St. Boston, Ma 02116 or to the Boston Rescue Mission 39 Kingston St. Boston Ma 02111 For directions, see Clancylucid.com.

