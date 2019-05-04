|
|
Timothy J. Kaes, age 71, of Quincy, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was the precious husband of Diana Castro-Kaes of Quincy; former husband of the late Marilyn E. (Mahoney); devoted father of Timothy B. Kaes, Q.P.D. and his wife Angie, Melissa M. Kaes, all of Quincy, Eumir Mateo of Calif., Clyde Castro of Brockton and the late Beth Ann Newell; loving brother of Marilyn Connolly of Canada, Dorothy "Honey" Bennett of Milton, Denise McDonough of Braintree and the late Edward Kaes and Barbara Hogan. Also survived by many cherished grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was known as "Uncle Tim" to many. He was a decorated U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam War veteran who was a Purple Heart recipient. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Monday 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Tuesday morning at 10:30. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. Donations may be made in his memory to Massachusetts Fallen Heroes, 500 Victory Rd., 4th Floor, Quincy, MA 02171. For complete obituary and web site, please see www.alfreddthomas.com. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton 617-696-4200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 4, 2019