Timothy Michael Peaslee, 59, of Weymouth, MA died on July 4, 2019 surrounded by his wife and family after a brief illness. Beloved husband of twenty-five years of Patricia Peaslee. Cherished son of the late Paul F. Peaslee Sr. and the late Kathleen J. Nash. Loving brother to the late Paul F. Peaslee Jr and his wife Mary Ann of Hull, MA; John Peaslee and his wife Kimberly of Crossville, TN; James Peaslee and his wife Kimberly of Rumford, ME; and Janet Brandt and her husband James of North Framingham, MA. Born and raised in Hingham, MA Timmy loved nothing more than fishing and communing with nature at Trip- hammer Pond near his childhood home. Fishing and hunting made him most happy, teaching Patty these skills made it quite the adventure. Timmy traveled the world while serving his country, most notably during a yearlong tour in Germany where he had the honor of serving alongside his brothers John and James. They were at three separate bases but would see each other on weekends, and the stories are legendary, but for another time. Timmy work in the exca- vating and construction business for the last 40 years, most recently at Briggs Engineering as a Roadway Testing; Inspections Technician in the City of Boston. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours Monday, July 8, 2019 from 4 pm to 8 pm in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, at 21 Emerald Street, Hingham, MA. Interment will be at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA at a later date. Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 6, 2019