Timothy William Hurley passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 9, 2020, with family by his side, at the age of 86. Tim served in the Coast Guard and was a graduate of Boston State College and later Suffolk University. He lived in Hull for over 50 years. Tim was a teacher at the Damon School and a guidance counselor at the Memorial Middle School. Tim was predeceased by several brothers and sisters. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Wanda (Hegarty) Hurley, his children, Eileen Clark and her husband Dan of Dalton, GA, Brian Hurley and his wife Elaine of Hull, Laura Neagle and her husband Jay of Scituate, and Gregory Hurley and his wife Denise of Scituate. Tim is also survived by eleven grandchildren, and his cousin, Fran Burke of Naples, FL. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of the South Shore or Norwell VNA. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Timothy's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by clicking the link above. Arrangements were completed by the Keohane Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store