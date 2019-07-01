|
Timothy W. O'Donnell, 34, of Quincy, formerly of Rockland, died on Monday June 24, 2019. Tim relapsed after achieving 9 months of sobriety finally succumbing to his addiction to initially prescribed opiates. Tim was born in Boston, beloved son of Steven G. O'Donnell Sr. and his wife Rosemary (Dunphy) O'Donnell of Rockland. Tim was raised and educated in Rockland graduating from Rockland High School in 2003. Tim worked as an Automobile Processor for Diversified Automotive in Charlestown. He previously worked for Rockland Athletic Supply for several years. Tim was an amateur rapper and poet. He enjoyed sharing his story and advocating for those struggling with addiction. Tim had a caring heart and a great smile. He loved sports and volunteered as a producer on the public address team announcing Rockland Youth Football games. Tim is lovingly remembered by his girlfriend Courtney Hartwell of Littleton and seen as a father figure to her children Kristy and Derek. Survived by his parents, Steven O'Donnell Sr. and his wife Rosemary O'Donnell of Rockland. Brother of, Brian Daly and his wife Nichole of Rockland, Steven O'Donnell Jr. and his wife Tracy of Rockland, and Tayla Conyers and her husband Brian of Marshfield. Uncle of Shane, Austin, Maeve, Annabelle, and Steven III. The O'Donnell Family invites friends and loved ones to celebrate Tim's life in The Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home Rockland MA 02370 on Tuesday July 2, 2019 from 5 - 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 9 a.m. in The Holy Family Church in Rockland. Burial will follow in The Holy Family Cemetery in Rockland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Tim's name may be made to Rockland Cares, 10 Daniel Teague Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. For directions or additional information please visit www.magounbiggins.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 1, 2019