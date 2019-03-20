|
Tina (Bettina) Dittrich, age 59, of Quincy and The Villages, Fla., wife of Colette Charpentier, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Quincy on March 14, 2019. Tina grew up in Merrimack, N.H., the youngest of six children born to Helen (Ludwig) and George Dittrich and was a graduate of Merrimack High School. Tina served for many years in the New Hampshire Army National Guard (NHARNG) prior to taking on her second career as the Mailroom and Copy Manager for Ikon Office Solutions. After retiring from Ikon, Tina served as the Executive Director of the Centre Franco-Americain as well as the Executive Secretary of the Frederick Smyth Institute of Music both in Manchester. N.H. Tina will best be remembered for her love of life and adventure, which led her and Colette on many outings to places far and wide. Life wasn't always easy for Tina, having fought breast cancer twice. She was, however, extremely proud of being a 2 time breast cancer survivor. She will be missed terribly, but her family will always remember the good times together and cherish the memories they have of their lives with her. Tina is survived by her wife and life partner of 29 years, Colette Charpentier; her siblings and spouses, Charles and Donna Dittrich of Utica, N.Y., Christopher and Madeline Dittrich of The Villages, Fla., Gary and Kathy Dittrich of Fairfield, Conn., Kim Dittrich of Mason, Texas, Melanie and Jeff Sinise of Bloomsbury, N.J.; her father and mother-in-law, Richard and Pauline Charpentier of Cocoa Beach, Fla.; her in-laws and spouses, Dee and Mark Griffiths of Dewitt, Mich., Nicole and John Breckinridge of Goffstown, N.H., Danielle and Bob Langdon of Gilbert, Ariz., Richard Charpentier and Jessica Peterson of Sanford, Maine, Charles Charpentier and Lindsay Suttenberg of Washington DC; nieces and nephews. Tina was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and George, and nephews Khyle and Evan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of her life on Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Boston Marriott Quincy, 1000 Marriott Drive, Quincy. Casual attire. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Tina, www.dana-farber.org/gift. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.rivet funeralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 20, 2019