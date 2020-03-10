|
Tina Martino, age 83,of Hingham, passed away Oct. 3, 2019, surrounded by family. Tina was the wife of the late Joseph Martino of Hingham. She was the mother of Steven Martino and Andrea Coleman of California. She was the grandmother of Matthew, Maria, Thomas, Nicholas and Alyssa. Tina was always happy and doing for others until she could no more. She was deeply loved by her family and friends. She loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with her Precious5. She was a great Boston sports fan, but loved her Red Sox most. Relatives and friends are invited to join in a memorial Mass on Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m. at Saint Paul's, 147 North St., Hingham.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 10, 2020