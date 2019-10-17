Home

Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home
40 MacArthur Blvd
Bourne, MA 02532
(508) 759-3511
Tukyon Lynch

Tukyon Lynch Obituary
Tukyon Lynch of Bourne passed away on October 13, 2019, at Beth Israel Hospital in Plymouth, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the devoted wife of Patrick J. Lynch for 51 wonderful years. She is also survived by her two sons, Michael Lynch of Braintree and Peter Lynch of Bourne. She leaves a sister, Kumyon Wade; and a brother, Chul Suh of North Carolina. She enjoyed gardening, travel, casino trips and watching golf. Her love of life was overshadowed by her love for her two sons. Her husband will miss her very much. Burial will be private at the Massachusetts National Cemetery. Arrangements by the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 40 MacArthur Blvd., Bourne.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 17, 2019
