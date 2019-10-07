|
|
Rev. Tyler S. Wooster, 88, of Duxbury, Mass, passed from this life fully into Gods presence on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Alzheimer's has been stealing him from us for several years and he is now free from it. With complete clarity, joy and victory, he heard these words, "Well done, good and faithful servant. Welcome." Born on April 25, 1931 in Lowell, Mass., to James and Vivian Wooster, he had four brothers and one sister. In 1955, he married C. Ruth Hollett, who predeceased him in July. They enjoyed their 64 years together. Rev. Wooster graduated from Eastern Nazarene College (ENC) in 1956. Ordained to Christian ministry in 1957, he served Nazarene churches in Leeds, Maine, Wareham, Mass., New Haven, Conn., Valley Stream, N.Y., Duxbury, Mass. and Dennis, Mass. Tyler was active in various roles on the New England District of the Church of the Nazarene. In 2006, he received an Alumnus of the Year Award from ENC. In addition to pastoring, Rev. Wooster taught public school, primarily 5th grade, for over 26 years. Many Hanover students benefitted from his "Math is Fun!" curriculum and enjoyed his energy and passion in the classroom. A man of many skills and strong work ethic, he built several homes including his own and often did his own car repair and maintenance. Tyler was a man of faith with a generous and grateful heart. His humor and joy overflowed into almost every situation. He was a supportive and encouraging Dad and Grampa who loved hosting big family gatherings. His definition of family included everyone, so all were welcome. Tyler is survived by four children, Revs. David and Lora Wooster, Rev. Judi and Andrew Sifferd, Carole and Mark Piesco, and Dr. Timothy and Elizabeth Wooster; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. His celebration of life and faith service is on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Paul's Church of the Nazarene, 136 Summer St, Duxbury, MA. A reception and visiting time will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, Tyler requested donations be made to support the Hollett-Wooster Scholarship at Eastern Nazarene College, 23 East Elm Ave, Quincy, MA 02170 or online at https://bit.ly/2LcyYWl
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Oct. 7 to Nov. 2, 2019