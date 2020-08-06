Valerie A. Jackson, 59, of Quincy died at home in Houghs Neck on Monday, Aug 3, 2020, after a heroic battle against cancer, inspiring many throughout with her forthright humor and strength. Her family, with whom she shared an incredible, loving bond, was with her at the end. Val graduated Braintree High School, Class of 1979 (Val's Pal's), and Quincy College, gaining many lifelong friends along the way. Her career in management took her on an incredible journey from Pneumatic Scale to the MBTA (The Ride) in Cambridge. She was committed to her family and friends, her generous and loving spirit an inspiration to all, giving back not only to them, but to volunteer opportunities like those at Meals on Wheels. She will forever be known for her indomitable spirit, leading the charge toward adventure whenever it presented itself. But let's not forget the simple things that made her who she was - her ardor for travel, her unwavering support of the Patriots and the Red Sox, her appreciation for a good party, and, of course, her "giant garlic". Her motto, "live life while youre living", is one she embraced, encouraging all those whom she touched to delight in every moment, as well. She leaves behind her soulmate of 40 years, Susan Bartlett, her parents George and Mary Lou Jackson of Braintree, her nieces Kristin and Kimberly Howley of Whitman, her brother George and wife Amy Jackson and their children Maddie, Maxwell and William of Bridgewater, and her sister Renee Jackson and partner Jamie Nuwer of San Francisco, CA. She was predeceased by her mother Marjorie Evans, and her sister Linda Jackson Howley who predeceased Val by four days, joining the angels on Friday, July 31. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Burial to be private and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Val's memory can be made to PKD Foundation (Polycystic Kidney Disease), 1001 E. 101st Terrace, #220, Kansas City, MO 64131, PKDCure.org
