Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Venise Sexton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Venise T. Sexton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Venise T. Sexton Obituary
Venise T. Sexton passed away, peacefully on Monday April 26, 2020, her 90th birthday. Venise grew up in Rumford, Me., where she graduated high school in 1948. Venise attended Maines Commerce Business College and transferred to Katherine Gibbs, of Boston and graduated in 1952. She interned at Harvard University Medical Administration program, before starting work at Boston Childrens Hospital Administration from 1954- 1960. Venise was a strong practicing Catholic, with personal workings of the Opus Day Foundation. Her beliefs led her to be a strong caring woman that always gave of herself. Much of her donated time was spent volunteering at Catholic Thrift shops and hospitals. Venise had passion for her town of Duxbury, the beaches it held, and her gardens. Her infectious smile, goodwill, and hospitality will never be forgotten. Venise is survived by her 4 children, Sherryl, Thomas, Richard and Elizabeth. She is leaving behind 13 wonderful grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. To offer condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Venise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -