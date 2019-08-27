|
Vera C. (McGinn) Dalton, of Hull, passed away August 22, 2019. Vera was born and raised in Boston to the late James and Euphemia (Campbell) McGinn. Vera later moved to Hull to her "home by the bay" where she would reside for 52 years and worked for many years as a lunch lady for the Hull Public Schools. Vera loved to read, do her crossword puzzles, and listen to her favorite talk shows and music on her transistor radio. Vera's perfect days were spent on the porch surrounded by her family and friends. Beloved wife to the late Robert J. Dalton. Loving mother to Francis J. Dalton of Fla., Michelle M. Hickson of Fla., Robert N. Dalton of Fla., Denise M. Clark of Hull, Margaret M. O'Keefe and Raymond of N.Y. and Kelley A. Condon and Brian of Quincy. Treasured Grandma to Stephen Dalton, Katherine Hickson Verteramo, Matthew Waldron, Andrew Hickson, Daniel Clark, Thomas Clark, Kelley OKeefe Zabriskie, Emily Waldron, Megan Condon, Stephen Condon, Samantha Dalton, Alexandra Dalton, and Danielle Dalton. Treasured "G.G." to 9 great-grandchildren. Dear mother in law of Pamela Roop and Sharon Dalton. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins and her dear friend and loving caregiver, Jane Conathan. Vera was predeceased by her children; William J. Dalton, Maryellen Dalton, Maureen A. Waldron, Stephen G. Dalton and Daniel Dalton and also her siblings; James McGinn, Agnes Doiron, Rita McGrath and William McGinn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Donations in memory of Vera may be made to New England Hemophiliac Association (NEHA), 347 Washington St. Ste 401, Dedham, MA 02026. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 27, 2019