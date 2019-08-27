Home

Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
7 Mattakeesett Street
Pembroke, MA 02359
(781) 293-6325
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
7 Mattakeesett Street
Pembroke, MA 02359
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Center Cemetery
Pembroke, MA
View Map
Vera C. Lanzillotta, 99, of Pembroke, died August 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank Lanzillotta Sr., she was the loving mother of Frank Lanzillotta Jr. of Pembroke; devoted grandmother of Brandon James Lanzillotta of Pembroke. Vera was a longtime parishioner of St. Andrew's Church in Hanover, where she taught fourth grade Sunday school for many years. She was also a member of the Emblem Club. She loved to do oil painting and she loved her dogs. Visiting hours from the Shepherd Funeral Home, 7 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke, on Thursday August 29 from 4-7 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 30, at the Center Cemetery, Pembroke, at 10 a.m. To offer condolences or finding directions, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 27, 2019
