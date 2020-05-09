|
Verna (Hahner) Cann of Plymouth, formerly of Norwell, passed away peacefully, at age 87, on May 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Verna was born on Sept. 8, 1932, in Lynn. When she was in high school, she moved to Norwell, where she spent most of her married life. She is honored in loving memory by her husband of 68 years, John "Jack" Cann. She leaves three daughters, Debra Cumming and her husband Steven of Bourne, Brenda Hosford and her husband Stephen of Carver and Linda Wiggin of Marshfield. She was predeceased by her son, Thomas Cann, who had passed away from Parkinsons disease in October 2018. She is remembered with great pride and devotion by her grandchildren, Emily Ullmann, and her husband Klaus, Andrew Cumming, Erica Hosford, Zachary Hosford and his wife Mackenzie, Samuel Hosford and Gregory and J.D. Wiggin. She also leaves two great-grandsons, Colby and Bradley Ullmann. She is also remembered by her sister-in-law, Judith Mastro and her husband Bob of Sebastian, Fla., and their two daughters, Shari Turner and Laurie McDermott. She is united in Heaven with her beloved sister, Patricia Schofield. For more than 20 years, Verna enjoyed spending her winters in Estero, Fla., where she made many dear friends. And for 47 years, she and her husband and family enjoyed their summers in the Long Lake region of Maine. She loved spending time at her cottage, where she entertained family and friends. There she enjoyed boating, waterskiing, playing cards, Scrabble and spending time on the porch with her oil paints. She was a gifted seamstress and tailor, and made beautiful handmade items, including clothes, coats and draperies. Wherever Verna resided, she had a true passion for landscaping and gardening. Recently, Verna was a resident at Newfield House in Plymouth, where she was cared for by a wonderful and loving staff. During her time there, she delighted in many activities, her favorite of which was Prose and Poetry on Wednesday mornings. Her family is forever grateful for the care she received, the memories made, and new friendships. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date because of the current health crisis. At this difficult time, please visit Vernas tribute page www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/obituary/Verna-Cann to share remembrances. Memorial donations may be made in Verna's memory to the Newfield House Scholarship Fund, in care of Geoffrey Stewart, Newfield House, 19 Newfield St., Plymouth, MA 02360, or , Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. 781-659-2200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 9, 2020