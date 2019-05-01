Master Sergeant Vernon E. Drysdale, retired Air Force, passed away on April 27, 2019, at his home in Rockland, after a brief illness, at the age of 86. Vernon was born January 24, 1933, in Braintree, to Leo and Laura Drysdale. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1951, attaining the rank of Master Sergeant. While stationed in Japan, he met and married his first wife Sumiyo in 1955 and they were happily married for 47 years. Upon his retirement in 1977, Vernon and Sumiyo made their home in Rockland, with their daughter Susan. He then began a second career working for the United States Post Office in Boston, retiring in 2001. He enjoyed his retirement years traveling, cherishing his time spent with family and friends. After Sumiyo's passing in 2002, he later met his present wife of 16 years, Jeannie, at New Beginnings Widows Widower Group. They too continued to travel near and far. Vernon, fondly known as "Brother" and "Uncle Brother", was loved and respected by all who knew him. Always willing to lend a hand, a dollar or a joke, one could always count on him for anything that was needed. His incredible sense of humor will keep his family smiling for eternity, even through the tears that they shed today and the days to come. With his passing, he leaves a hole in many hearts, including those of his daughter Susan (Drysdale) Tambourelli and husband Jon, his last surviving brother, Kenneth Drysdale and wife Miriam (Minnie), brother-in-law Peter Umbrianna and wife Diane, two grandsons, many nieces and nephews across the United States and his many family members in Japan. He will also be forever missed by his wife Jeannie (Coste) Drysdale and his blended family, including Richard Coste Jr., Adam Coste Sr. and wife Daniela, Jeffrey Coste Sr. and wife Pam, Andre Coste Sr. and wife Kristen, Juliette (Coste) Alden, Renee (Coste) Solimini and husband Ronnie, Jacquelyn (Coste) Guilmet and husband Brian, Joel Coste Sr. and wife Lauren, Rachel Coste and Jereme Coste, twenty seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Vernon was predeceased by his wife, Sumiyo (Sato) Drysdale, his parents Leo and Laura (Holbrook) Drysdale, his granddaughters Ashlyn Sisson and Devyn Sisson, his brothers Leo Drysdale, Allan Drysdale, (Sherwood) Norman Drysdale, his sisters Barbara (Drysdale) Allsopp, Phyllis (Drysdale) Winslow, Myrtle (Drysdale) Larche, Erma Drysdale, Marjorie (Drysdale) Shanahan and Priscilla (Drysdale) Umbrianna and grandson Richard Coste III. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Funeral services will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or online at donate.cancer.org. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 1, 2019