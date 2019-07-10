|
Vernon Louis "Pug" Ferreira Jr., of Carver, entered eternal life on July 4, 2019. Born in Plymouth on February 6, 1991 to Dawn Ellen (Parent) Guiney of Centerville and Vernon Louis Ferreira Sr. of Carver, Vernon attended Sacred Heart in Kingston and Carver High School, graduating in 2009. After graduating Vernon joined his father working at the family business, Ferreira's Used Cars & Parts in Carver. Vernon loved spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed snow skiing and family trips to Aruba in the winter and could be found around the water or on his dirt bikes and motorcycle when the weather was nice. Besides his parents he is survived by his maternal grandmother, Sandra Jean (Lane) Parent of Kingston and paternal grandparents, Joanne Marie (Zion) Reposa and Jack Ferreira of Carver as well as aunts, uncles and cousins who will all miss him very much. He is predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Barry Holmes Parent. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 12, at St. Peter's Parish, 86 Court St., Plymouth at 12 p.m. followed by burial in Vine Hills Cemetery, 102 Samoset St., Plymouth. Online condolences may be made website: www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 10, 2019