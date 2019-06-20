|
|
Victor Dudis, of Plymouth, formerly of Braintree, passed on June 18, 2019, after a long illness. He was the beloved father to Beth (Bruce) Lucas of Harwich, Cheryl (Tom) Walton of North Carolina and Brad (Angela) Dudis of Whitman; grandfather of 7; and great-grandfather of 6. He worked for Stanley W. Ferguson Co. of So. Boston. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Friday, June 21, in the McHoul Family Funeral Home, 354 Adams Street, Dorchester. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Gardens at Gethsemane Cemetery, 670 Baker Street, West Roxbury. For directions or online guest book, please visit www.mchoulfh.com. McHoul Family Funeral Home 617-282-1409
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 20, 2019