Home

POWERED BY

Services
McHoul Funeral Home
354 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-1409
Resources
More Obituaries for Victor Dudis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor Dudis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Victor Dudis Obituary
Victor Dudis, of Plymouth, formerly of Braintree, passed on June 18, 2019, after a long illness. He was the beloved father to Beth (Bruce) Lucas of Harwich, Cheryl (Tom) Walton of North Carolina and Brad (Angela) Dudis of Whitman; grandfather of 7; and great-grandfather of 6. He worked for Stanley W. Ferguson Co. of So. Boston. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Friday, June 21, in the McHoul Family Funeral Home, 354 Adams Street, Dorchester. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Gardens at Gethsemane Cemetery, 670 Baker Street, West Roxbury. For directions or online guest book, please visit www.mchoulfh.com. McHoul Family Funeral Home 617-282-1409
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now