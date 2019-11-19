Home

Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
116 Main St
Carver, MA 02330
(508) 866-7366
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
View Map
Victor H. Bedard Obituary
Victor H. Bedard, 79, of Carver, died November 16, 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, after a lengthy courageous battle with cancer. Beloved to all who knew him, Victor was the youngest of ten children, happily married 60 years to his loving wife Sandra (Adonis) Bedard; father to Donna, Robert and Joanne; grandfather to Shane, Andrea, Steven and Alexandria; great-grandfather to Nolan, Nash and Kai. Also survived by his two sisters, Gloria and Priscilla; and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Friday, November 22, with a service set to begin at 1 p.m. at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 116 Main St. (Rte. 58), Carver. In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Victor, BID Hospital-Plymouth, 275 Sandwich St., Plymouth, MA 02630, specifically to "Cancer Services". For more info, www.shepherdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 19, 2019
