Victoria Chapman- McNeil of Quincy, died peacefully on June 23, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by her daughter Deana Magoon and son-in-law John Magoon of Maple Grove, Minn., her sons Stevie Hallahan of Hanover and Jamie Hallahan and his partner Colleen McCarthy of Quincy. Vickie was a beloved Nanni to John and Michael Magoon and Bridget and Brenna Hallahan. Vickie was a loving sister to Gail Pucci, David Chapman and Kevin Chapman along with several nieces and nephews. In keeping with the wishes of Vickie, there will be no funeral services. In her honor, donations may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Dorchester at 1135 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester, MA 02125.



